These Celebs Will Be Blindsided On Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love

A bunch of exes are about to flock to this peak -- and it's
definitely probably not going to be a winter wonderland.
Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, premiering on December 5, will feature 10 international celeb-reality singles as they are shocked by their former loves. Brrr, it's cold in here -- and
hell love is about to freeze over.
Meet the stars who will be shocked on the hit MTV dating show, below, and keep up with MTV News as we approach the series premiere of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love on Thursday, December 5 at 9/8c!
-
Dan Root
RuPaul’s Drag Race – West Hollywood, CA
-
Dan Root
Love Island – Essex, UK
-
Dan Root
Glam Masters – Los Angeles, CA
-
Dan Root
The Bachelorette – Vancouver, Canada
-
Dan Root
Are You The One? – Augusta, GA
-
Dan Root
Ibiza Weekender – Manchester, UK
-
Dan Root
American Idol – Grand Rapids, MI
-
Dan Root
The Real World – Dallas, TX
-
Dan Root
The Challenge – Staten Island, NY
-
Dan Root
The Naked Brothers Band – Los Angeles, CA