Harry Styles Will Light Up The SNL Stage As Both Host And Musical Guest

Nearly two weeks after Harry Styles released his latest single, "Lights Up," the singer took to Twitter on Thursday (October 24) to share some very exciting news. Styles will appear on Saturday Night Live this November, and he'll be doing a lot more than just performing. Turns out, the former One Direction star will be hosting the show as well, so we certainly have a lot to be thankful for.

"SNL - DOUBLE DUTY - Nov 16," Styles tweeted alongside an image of the late-night comedy show's signature bulletin-board announcement. Except, instead of two different names on the sticky notes — one to indicate the host and the other to indicate the musical guest — Styles's name appears on both. And while he's not the only one who's taken on the arduous task of both hosting and performing (Ariana Grande, Drake, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and others have done it in the past), it's still exciting to learn that he's up for the challenge.

His appearance on the show this November will mark his first time back to the SNL stage since performing "Sign of the Times" as the musical guest in April 2017. And since it's been over two years since then, fans are already sounding off on Twitter and reveling in the excitement of an SNL episode that's all his.

