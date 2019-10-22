Emilia Clarke Feels 'Truthfully Sad' For Game of Thrones Showrunners Following Its Ending

Getty Images

"Everyone is going to have their own opinion and they’re fully entitled to them"

With the ending of Game of Thrones far behind us, actress Emilia Clarke has opened up a bit about the criticism the show faced during its finale.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the actress opened up about what was going through her head as the show came to an end. Perhaps unsurprisingly, she was focusing on her own reactions to everything ending, not just the show.

"The only thing I felt truthfully sad about was that [executive producers] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] are my really good friends, and so it’s for them that I feel heartbreak, because it’s theirs," Clarke said. She made it clear that she actually doesn't read into press or reviews about her own work, including Game of Thrones.

"I don’t Google myself; I don’t read reviews," Clarke said. "Which makes it sounds like I’ve got my shit together, but it doesn’t help me to hear someone say, ‘You’re great,’ and it doesn’t help me to hear someone say, ‘Hey, you piece of shit, why are you so fat?’ Those are the extremes you deal with when you read about yourself on the internet, so I simply don’t." Even so, with all that in mind, she believes everyone is entitled to their own opinion about the show, as it's "art."

"Everyone is going to have their own opinion and they’re fully entitled to them. It’s art and it’s to be dissected and taken on in whatever individual way you wish,” she added. “And if you’re sad that the show is done and you’re sad because you enjoyed watching it, then that’s sad. It sucks this wasn’t the perfect ending that people were hoping for, but I truly believe we would never have made everyone happy."

At least the woman we thought would be queen had a great run on the show. We can all agree on that.