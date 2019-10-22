Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Final Trailer Teases Rey Versus Kylo Ren

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Skywalker saga is about to come to its thrilling conclusion

The Skywalker saga is drawing to a close, and we're all about to file into theaters to watch it all unfold.

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived, and it's a two-minute ride through the light and dark sides of the Force, a stark reminder that the end is nigh.

"People keep telling me they know me," Rey (Daisy Ridley) remarks during the trailer. "No one does."

"But I do," responds Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in a savory bit of foreshadowing.

The new bit of footage may only be two minutes long, but it's got some of the most exciting footage of The Rise of Skywalker that we've seen yet. Previously, we were shown several instances of Rey and Kylo Ren poised for a face-off, especially in the most recent trailer before this one. Rey was also spotted wielding a red double-bladed lightsaber.

It looks like that confrontation is going to come to a head here, though we're still not sure how or what will end up happening as a consequence. Which side of the Force will conquer all? We, uh, have a good idea, but it's the journey that counts, after all.

The trailer debuted during halftime of ESPN's Monday night football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets to delighted audiences. There was even a new poster that went live on the official Star Wars Twitter account in addition to the trailer.

The movie is set to hit theaters on December 20, and tickets are on sale now. As with any Star Wars movie debut, you'll want to act quick. It's safe to say that if you're planning on heading out to see the thrilling end to the current saga, you're going to want to snatch tickets up if you haven't already.