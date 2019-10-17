Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Just Gave Us Our First Glimpse At Their Third Child

( Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third child this past summer. And if you somehow glossed over this very exciting information when it first hit the Internet, you're not alone. The couple kept very quiet about their newborn in an effort to retain some privacy, but finally, Reynolds took to Twitter on Wednesday (October 16) to provide us with our first glimpse of the baby and to reveal that this is, in fact, the couple's third daughter.

"I love B.C." the actor wrote alongside a beautiful photo of the proud parents smiling in the Canadian woods as they held their new addition. And although Reynolds edited the baby's face for her protection, it's clear that the couple is thrilled by their expanding fam and can't wait for their newborn, 3-year-old Inez, and 4-year-old James to grow, play, and enjoy nature together. "I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in," he wrote.

To ensure that all three of their daughters get to grow up surrounded by nature, the actor used the rest of his tweet to remind the Canadian people of the importance of voting for a candidate who will prioritize combatting climate change. "On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY," he wrote. "I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years." For those interested in learning more about the election, Reynolds provided a link with more info.

After two whole months of keeping any and all info about their latest bundle of joy to themselves, we couldn't be more excited that the Deadpool star decided to share such a happy, precious moment with the public. And while we completely understand wanting to keep their kids out of the public eye, we'd be lying if we said we aren't hoping for more family pics in the future.