Sneak Peek: Young And Pregnant Newbie Kiaya's Baby Daddy Is Behind Bars

Kiaya is about to tell her Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant story -- and in the extended sneak peek of the season premiere, the new cast member is introducing viewers to her unique tale.

"I'm Kiaya, and I'm 18," she begins in the clip above, before talking about her girlfriend Teazha. "She and I were high school sweethearts. We're best friends, and she's my first love."

However, everything changed when Kiaya learned that Teazha was cheating on her -- right around the time her dad passed away.

"In the midst of me and Teazha not talking, I met X'Zayveon," she explains.

Now, Kiaya is pregnant and X'Zayveon is the father -- and he's currently in prison. What does Kiaya have to say about her baby daddy's current situation, and how has his family played a role throughout this life-changing time?