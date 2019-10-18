Sneak Peek: Young And Pregnant Newbie Kiaya's Baby Daddy Is Behind Bars

Hear the 18-year-old open up about her tale

Kiaya is about to tell her Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant story -- and in the extended sneak peek of the season premiere, the new cast member is introducing viewers to her unique tale.

http://www.mtv.com/video-clips/ieqrhq/teen-mom-young-and-pregnant-kiaya-and-ashley-reveal-their-relationship-histories

"I'm Kiaya, and I'm 18," she begins in the clip above, before talking about her girlfriend Teazha. "She and I were high school sweethearts. We're best friends, and she's my first love."

However, everything changed when Kiaya learned that Teazha was cheating on her -- right around the time her dad passed away.

"In the midst of me and Teazha not talking, I met X'Zayveon," she explains.

Now, Kiaya is pregnant and X'Zayveon is the father -- and he's currently in prison. What does Kiaya have to say about her baby daddy's current situation, and how has his family played a role throughout this life-changing time? Watch the entire clip to find out -- and do not miss the season premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesday at 9/8c right after Teen Mom 2.