Notorious B.I.G. And Whitney Houston Among This Year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

(Larry Busacca/WireImage)/(Bob Scott/Fotos International/Getty Images)

The prospective Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2020 has been announced today (October 15) and the first-time nominees include Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G (it's his first year of eligibility), Nine Inch Nails, and more. We have until January to find out who gets inducted. Fans can get voting underway over on the Rock Hall website.

In addition to the aforementioned legends, Dave Matthews Band, T. Rex, Soundgarden, Pat Benatar, Motörhead, Thin Lizzy, MC5, Kraftwerk, Depeche Mode, Rufus with Chaka Khan, Judas Priest, Todd Rundgren, and the Doobie Brothers are also nominated. Artists such as Aaliyah, Daft Punk, and Weezer were eligible but weren't nominated.

Last year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class was made up of Janet Jackson, The Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, The Zombies, and Stevie Nicks. The next induction ceremony will be the first since Jann Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone, stepped down as chairman and was replaced by John Sykes.