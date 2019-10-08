14 K-pop Songs That Will Help You Channel Balanced Libra's Airy Magic This Season

Blockberry Creative / BigHit Entertainment / Starship Entertainment

By Tássia Assis

As the leaves turn orange and the days become shorter, the winds of a new Zodiacal season start to blow. Virgo’s relentless grind was swept away by the graceful sign of Libra, giving our routines a much needed breather.

Symbolized by the scales, Libra is the sign of harmony, beauty, partnership, and fairness. As the social butterflies of the Zodiac, natives of this sign are charming, romantic, and surrounded by friends everywhere they go. They appreciate everything that is visually pleasing, and have a keen eye for style and decoration.

However, Libras are most famous for their indecisiveness. Because they are always trying to even the scales, making choices becomes a herculean task. Add this to their intrinsic dislike of conflict (the disharmony!), and you have a recipe for wishy-washy melodrama and denial of one’s own needs.

Overall, this season invites us to even the scales and seek balance in our daily lives. It’s a time to connect with loved ones, socialize, and flow from here to there draped in this sign’s innate sophistication. And if you feel indecision tugging at your strings, let this carefully curated K-pop playlist inspire you with Libra's airy magic:

(Lyrics via Color Coded Lyrics and Genius)