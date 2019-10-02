The Gentlemen Unites Charlie Hunnam And Henry Golding In A Seedy World Of Crime

STX Entertainment

Guy Ritchie is back once more in the director's chair after scoring big with Disney's live-action Aladdin with a chaotic new movie. The Gentlemen is a striking crime drama with an ensemble cast that looks positively intriguing.

With an all-star cast including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. It follows American expat Mickey Pearson (McConaughey), who's absolutely thriving in London after rising to power with his own massive marijuana empire. He goes to leave the business, however, and everyone's out to get him.

That means everyone, including Henry Golding's character, is trying to get in on the business. No matter the offers on the table, as seen in the trailer, apparently Pearson isn't "for sale," as he says. Charlie Hunnam is looking particularly menacing in the footage, as is Golding, and we're not sure what roles either actor will end up playing, but they look like worthy foils for Pearson that may end up stealing the show.

“In the jungle, the only way a lion survives is not by acting like a king, but by being the king,” says Pearson at one point in the trailer.

"There’s only one rule in this jungle," he concludes. "When the lion’s hungry, he eats." Who's going to be eaten, then? We'll have to wait and see where the movie goes from here. Judging by this brief look, it's going to be a massively chaotic time, and that's just fine with us. Hopefully additional trailers clear up the rest of the roles a bit more so we can start piecing the plot together a bit better.

You can catch The Gentlemen in theaters on January 24, 2020.