Getty Images

Halsey Channels New Album Cover In Shades Of Purple At Her First Emmys

Halsey brought her latest album cover to life at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night (September 22). After debuting the purple-hued album art work earlier this month, the artist channeled her inner Manic in a strapless purple ombre gown.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The feathery frock not only matches the dreamy color palette of Halsey's forthcoming third release, but it also matched the night's purple carpet. And there's no better way to celebrate her first Emmys red (purple) carpet than with giant pink droplet jewels. The 24-year-old singer completed the look with her luxurious curls piled neatly into an updo.

Getty Images

Halsey will take the stage later in the evening for a special "In Memoriam" performance.

It's been a busy month for Halsey. She recently dropped her new single "Graveyard," and followed it up with a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this weekend. But it's safe to say that her night at the Emmys will be anything but a nightmare. Her new album, Manic, is due out in January.