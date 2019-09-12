People With Health Insurance Don't Really Hate Their Coverage

But that still leaves 44 million Americans out in the cold

During the third Democratic primary debate on September 12, 2019, the first issue candidates took on was healthcare — after, of course, entrepreneur Andrew Yang gave out $120,000.

It didn’t take long for lines to be drawn: former Vice President Joe Biden took on Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for their progressive proposals. Part of Biden’s plan is, if you like your insurance, you can keep it — and he said as much.

Warren quickly shot back: “Let’s be clear, I’ve never actually met anybody who likes their health insurance company. I’ve met people who like their doctor. I’ve met people who like their nurses. I’ve met people who like their pharmacists. I’ve met people who like their physical therapists. What people want is access to healthcare.”

But according to a poll from Gallup, Americans are pretty happy with their personal insurance overall: 69 percent of respondents said their personal health care coverage is excellent or good.

Furthermore, according to a YouGov poll, 48 percent of respondents trust insurance companies “a lot” or “a little,” 50 percent of respondents respect insurance companies “a lot” or “a little,” 65 percent of respondents somewhat or strongly believe that the insurance companies they use are competent.

Missing from those responses are the 44 million Americans who don't currently have any health insurance coverage. According to the Commonwealth Fund, 41 percent of working-aged Americans have had some problems with their medical bills or are in medical debt. Others are dying because they can't afford basic and necessary medication. Meanwhile, health insurance companies have reported steady profits into the billions of dollars — over $6 billion in the second quarter of 2017 alone.