Watch Jennifer Lopez Whip And Nae Nae Through Music Video History

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

With the release of Hustlers mere days away, fans of Jennifer Lopez can hardly contain their excitement over her highly buzzed-about pole dancing skills. But on Tuesday (September 10), J.Lo proved that she doesn't need a pole at all in a Tonight Show segment called "The History of Music Video Dancing."

Alongside Jimmy Fallon, Lopez took on some of the most iconic choreography in music video history, starting with MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" and ending with Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." In between, the duo hit some of the most viral dance trends, from classics like "Macarena" and Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" to Psy's "Gangnam Style" and Drake's "In My Feelings."

Arguably the best part of the segment, however, was when Fallon and Lopez brought in props to help their music video re-enactments truly come to life. They wore blonde wigs for Sia's "Chandelier," bounced on silver exercise balls for Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball," and put on oversized yellow hoodies as they jumped around for Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."

If you thought their roughly four-minute-long dancing segment seemed easy, think again. When Fallon said that he was out of breath from the routine, Lopez joked, "Every time I come here I have to work overtime." Fortunately, she's used to that sort of high-energy choreography — especially since she just recently finished up her It's My Party Tour this past August.

Looking forward, Lopez can't wait for Hustlers to hit theaters on Friday (September 13). Not only is she starring in the film, but she also co-produced it. And no, she didn't have any experience with pole dancing prior to filming. "No, I didn't know how to pole dance," she told Fallon. "It's like acrobats. It's like learning gymnastics or something, but with a pole. It was super hard."