Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, And Rapsody Front The NFL's New Social Justice Campaign

The first new aspect of the NFL and Roc Nation partnership is a program called Inspire Change. It was announced earlier this month, but today (August 30), it has been detailed. First, the program has advocates for the 2019 season and they are Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, and Rapsody. And the first thing that comes from these advocates is a free concert in Chicago on September 5.

Inspire Change, according to the NFL Operations website, "showcases how the players, owners and the league work together to create positive change in communities across America." It's divided into three priority areas: education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. It will include community activation in social justice events, grassroots funding, and sharing stories of change.

The Inspire Change concert will take place in Chicago's Grant Park at the NFL Kickoff Experience. A day before that, Rapsody is set to host an Inspire Change Speed Mentoring Session at Chicago-based organization BBF Family Services that will involve teaching from authority figures in Roc Nation, the community, players in the NFL, and more.

Inspire Change will also be funded by the proceeds from the Songs of the Season project, which is set to bring attention to both established and emerging artists in various genres. Songs that are selected will be worked into promotional material for the NFL and will play during game broadcasts. There's also the Inspire Change apparel that is set to launch and will also be utilized to provide funding for the program's efforts.