The Rebound: Is JWOWW Moving Too Fast With Her 'Boy Toy' On Jersey Shore?

JWOWW went public with the news of her divorce from Roger several weeks ago on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and she now has a new love interest in her life.

We met the "polo khaki-wearing" Zack (aka "24") on tonight's episode -- and age difference aside, he's already making a good first impression. He did bring her flowers, after all.

"I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me," Jenni confessed about seeing the 24-year-old. "He really makes my heart feel something besides being dead inside. It feels good. I never thought I was going to be madly in love with somebody ever again."

How did the two connect? The couple crossed paths at her wedding of all places (he's her friend's little bro), and while they're "completely different" in many regards, he makes her happy. And there's also the minor fact that he's "a monster in bed."

Zack has yet to meet the roommates (stay tuned), but he quickly earned a seal of approval from Snooki, who has witnessed her best friend struggle for years. "We've seen her annoyed and stressed for so many years with Roger," Nicole shared. "This is a whole new Jenni; she's always in a good mood. I'm so happy for her."

Ronnie, on the other hand, was apprehensive about JWOWW's newfound "boy toy."

"How mature can you be at 24? I definitely think Jenni's moving too fast," Ron said in a sentiment also echoed by Vinny. "She needs to enjoy life, be single. I am a little worried that 24 is a rebound guy because it is so quick and he is so young. I'm just watching her back."

Despite any potential relationship advice from Ronnie, Jenni's already made the decision to commit to this "man child" (Lauren's words), which includes meeting her roommates in Las Vegas.

"When you date me, you date eight of me. This is big because I was so hardcore, like, I'm never dating again. [Then] cut to bringing someone in front of my roommates," she said. "If there were any red flags saying don't go there, I wouldn't. But at this point, I'm smitten."

Do you think JWOWW and her new boyfriend should slow their roll? Comment with your thoughts, then tune in next week at 8/7c to see Zack meet the roomies!