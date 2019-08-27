Cardi B's VMA-Winning 'Money' Video Is Amazing Because Her Team 'Worked Their Ass Off'

Getty Images

Love Cardi B's "Money" and its accompanying music video? You and the rest of the world – that's why it took home the VMA for Best Hip-Hop Video.

But as the saying goes, it takes a village. That's part of what made Cardi's smash hit such a success, and why we're here still singing its praises now. According to Cardi, it was an absolute banger because she and her team "worked their ass off." You'll hear no protestations from us, because we're full-on Bardi Gang over here!

During her VMA acceptance speech, Cardi let loose with some hilarious one-liners, thanking her makeup artist, game crew, music video director, and other members of her team for helping her look her best.

“Since this is the Video Music Awards and everything, I really want to thank my music video team. First, Jora Frantzis, that’s the director. She gotta hear outta my mouth, ‘I look ugly. Edit my stomach, edit my butt. Smooth my cellulite out.' I wanna thank my glam team, Vincent, Tokyo. Thank y’all so much. Without y’all, my music videos wouldn’t look like this."

When MTV News caught up with Cardi later on, she also had a few interesting tidbits to share, noting that she's "workin' on it" in relation to her new album, but declined to share tidbits of what fans could look forward to. We love a fierce queen like Cardi, and can't wait to see what she has in the works for us next.

In the meantime, in case you missed it the VMAs (how could you?), you can check out our full list of winners in a handy-dandy list format. Then, be sure not to skip out on iconic performances by Lizzo and Missy Elliot, who both stole the show when they took the stage. It was truly a night to remember, and we're already counting down to next year.