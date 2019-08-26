Rihanna Is Officially Turning Savage X Fenty Into A Major TV Event

Getty Images

If ever there was a person who took the title "multi-hyphenate" and outpaced even that, it's definitely Rihanna. The star has conquered music, movies, the beauty industry, and is the first Black woman to ever helm a luxury fashion house for the legacy brand LVMH. Up next on her to-do list? Television.

On Monday, August 26, the star revealed the upcoming Savage X Fenty show will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on September 20. That means you can call your friends over, set your TV to streaming, and gush over the megastar's inclusive fashion line on your flat screen.

"We are working on creating the most bold, sexy, super energetic experience you can imagine!!" wrote the bad gal herself in the post, which was accompanied by a looping promotional GIF.

As of publish time, the show's location, models, and theme are still under wraps. But if it's anything like last year's show, we're already in for a good time.

As Vogue notes, Rihanna launched the brand in 2017, and followed that up with a September 2018 show at New York Fashion Week. The inclusive line celebrated models and dancers of all shapes, colors, and sizes. Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls,Paloma Elsesser, Aweng Chuol, Duckie Thot all walked the catwalk, as did pregnant model and actress Slick Woods who later revealed she had been in labor while working the show.

In an interview with Elle, Rihanna detailed her vision for the show's concept by explaining she "wanted to include every woman."

"I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture," she said at the time. "I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this shit. We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men."