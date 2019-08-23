The Mandalorian Trailer, Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Series, And More Star Wars News

Lucasfilm Ltd.

The first trailer for Disney+’s The Mandalorian has arrived. Show creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni treated fans to the first preview at Disney’s D23 expo in Anaheim, California, on Friday (August 23).

Set a few years after the revolution ended, after the Empire was destroyed, in a lawless galaxy far, far away, the first trailer reveals a dismal scene, opening right away with a Game of Thrones-like visual of Stormtrooper heads on stakes. Evidence of grim times build up to intense weapon-fire, with the only words spoken at the very end. “Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. Don’t you agree?”

Favreau had previously unveiled the first footage of the upcoming series at the Star Wars Celebration in April, which showed the central bounty hunter, Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian, taking on the major job that begins the adventure — but since then, news around the project has been kept under wraps. At D23, Favreau, Filoni, and Pascal were also joined by central cast members Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Watiti, where all marveled about this dream come true. “I feel like the force is in me,” Carano said. “I understand it now.”

Favreau promised that fans old and new will find something to love about the series, which introduces a “whole new set of characters, whole new storyline, whole new timeframe that hasn’t been covered yet, except in the extended universe.” But much like he did when he turned Iron Man from a beloved series into a fresh movie, longtime fans of the franchise will find exactly what they’re looking for. In fact, Filoni recalled his first reaction upon reading the scripts: “It really felt like Star Wars to me.”

The Mandalorian’s first season will be presented in eight episodes directed by the likes of Favreau, Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow. It’s set to premiere on Disney+ with the platform's launch on November 12.

But that's not all the major Star Wars news that rocked D23. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was on hand to announce that animated series The Clone Wars will return on Disney+ in February 2020. There's also a series in the works which will reunite Rogue One stars Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk as Cassian Andor and K-2SO. There is literally no other information on that, other than that it'll be a 10-hour prequel (go figure). The unnamed series will begin shooting in London next year.

Lastly — the news that got the biggest round of applause from the 6,000-person audience — Kennedy brought Ewan McGregor on stage to announce that he will finally reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor previously donned the billowing robe in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. All the scripts are written and they're set to begin shooting next year, Kennedy confirmed, before adding, "We cannot be more excited."

With all that major news, 'excited' may have been an understatement.