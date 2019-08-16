Cardi B Gave Constance Wu Lap Dance Lessons For Hustlers

Getty Images

Hustlers will hit theaters this September, and as soon as we found who was included in the star-studded cast, we were all over it. The dramedy brings together Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, and more for a story about strippers who conspire to steal money from their wealthy Wall Street clients. But alas, stripping didn't come easy to some members of the cast — particularly Wu, who admits she had trouble mastering her lap dance technique.

In the movie, Wu plays Destiny, a woman who simply wants to make ends meet for her family. "I just want to take care of my grandma, maybe go shopping every once in a while," she says in the trailer. Unfortunately, Destiny's dancing skills could use some work, and one scene shows her seeking help from current rap superstar and former stripper Cardi B. "[We filmed] a scene where she's teaching me how to give a lap dance," Wu told Entertainment Weekly. "She's like, 'Show me what you've got!' So, I try. She's like, 'Honey, no! This is terrible!'"

As it turns out, this particular scene wasn't too much of a challenge for Wu, and that's because according to her, she lacks the same skills in real life. "I didn't have to try that hard to be terrible," she told the outlet. But even behind the scenes, Cardi was a huge help. "It's not my intuition," Wu said. "So, [Cardi] was like, 'No, no, no, you can't do this! This is what you've got to do,' and she explained what you've gotta do and why you do it. You could tell she knew the job and how to do it well, and she definitely taught me!"

We're very curious to see how Cardi's lap dance lessons transformed Wu into a skilled stripper. And the best part is, we won't have to wait very long at all. The movie, which was based off of a 2015 New York Magazine article, is set for release on Friday, September 13, and something tells us we are not ready for what's coming.