Sophie Turner Joins Joe Jonas Onstage For Birthday Cake And A Kiss

Getty Images

When you're married to Sophie Turner, life just seems a little bit more exciting – at least, that's what we've seen in the past. For Joe Jonas, one of the perks of being wedded to the Game of Thrones star meant being serenaded onstage during a concert in front of thousands of screaming fans for his birthday. Uh, couple goals much?

Turner went the extra mile to make sure her hubby had a birthday he wouldn't soon forget after she made an impromptu stage appearance to celebrate Joe's 30th birthday. While brother Nick lead the crowd in one of the biggest "Happy Birthday" singalongs ever, Sophie and Danielle Jonas took the stage with a huge birthday cake, which Kevin hurried over to help them light.

Following the crowd's extremely loud birthday wishes, Joe blew out the candles (what did he wish for?). The pair then got closer for a sweet kiss, before Joe decided he was going to bury his face in the cake. And we thought going out to eat was an exciting time for our 30th birthdays.

Turner also took to her own Instagram with a cute photo of the two in a swimming pool with the caption "You are my world." Excuse us while we get a little choked up.

Sophie Turner

Joe commemorated the moment on Instagram following the show, clearly pleased by his family's show of affection.

"Couldn't have asked for a better night," he wrote alongside a clip of the moment. "Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday."

The singer and Sophie deserved a little spot of sunshine (Sophie too!) following a tragic turn earlier this year, when the couple's Alaskan Klee Kai puppy Waldo Picasso was hit and killed in a "freak accident." The pair got matching tattoos to commemorate their pup, but there's no doubt the wounds still remain. Sophie was spotted with a new golden retriever pup recently, but we haven't had the pleasure of officially meeting the little buddy just yet.

Happy birthday, Joe! Next year, we totally want an invite to a surprise birthday singalong.