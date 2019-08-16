Hills Sneak Peek: Kaitlynn Wants To Start Having Babies With Brody

Brody and Kaitlynn have discussed expanding their clan throughout The Hills: New Beginnings -- but in a sneak peek of Monday's episode, the couple takes family planning one step further as they visit her OB/GYN.

"I just want Brody to have an opportunity to sit down with the doctor and ask any questions that he might have," Kaitlynn states in the clip above, just before the duo's appointment.

And when the Jenners sit down with the doctor, Kaitlynn provides some context about their relationship and how her age plays in to her pregnancy timeline.

"Brody and I got married in June," Kaitlynn explains. "I turned 30. So we're just kind of at this point in our lives where we're starting to talk about having kids. I think part of it is that I'm a little bit stressed just getting older and [thinking about] what it will be like realistically if we wait longer to have kids."

What does Brody have to say about the topic? And how has Kaitlynn's own mother/daughter experience factored into her decision to have children? Watch the video to find out, and do not miss The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday at 10/9c.