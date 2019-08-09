Trippie Redd's Sophomore Album Is A Feast Of Melodies Featuring Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, And More

(Prince Williams/Filmmagic)/(Lorne Thomson/Redferns)/(Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Trippie Redd's sophomore album, !, is out today, and it's indeed quite the exclamation point thanks to its surprising array of features from artists like Playboi Carti and Lil Baby. Fourteen tracks long, it serves as a welcome follow-up to 2018's Life's A Trip. At its concise length, it's enough to give the world a taste of where he's at right now without overstaying his welcome. And, true to form, it's thick, emotional rap-singing that fans will eagerly drink up.

The album explores many sides of Trippie Redd's mind and artistry. "Snake Skin" is a heavy track that touches on topics like self-harm, which he elaborated on in a recent interview with Billboard, saying, "It's kind of suicidal in a stay away from it type of shit. That's the whole concept of it, stay away from suicide." Then there are his fierce raps on tracks like "Be Yourself" and "Mac 10" that remind you he's a rapper first and a melody-maker second. Diplo is credited as a producer for the title track and, in addition to the previously unveiled artists, The Game and Lil Duke also make appearances.

Trippie Redd's been on a roll since becoming a member of XXL 2018 Freshman Class last year. He released Life's A Trip that August and followed up with a mixtape, A Love Letter To 3, in November. Earlier this year, he shared a collection of unreleased tracks called Old Self.

Listen to Trippie Redd's sophomore album up above.