Shia LaBeouf's Honey Boy Will Make You Rethink His Entire Disney Career

Shia LaBeouf's semi-autobiographical film Honey Boy is an intriguing look into the actor's "stormy childhood." It's also a harrowing look at what the actor went through as he grew up within the TV and movie business, and how difficult the journey was in many significant ways.

The first official trailer finds Lucas Hedges as LaBeouf's stand-in Otis Lort being "blown away" as part of a special effects set-up for a movie, clearly wishing the cast would have waited a moment before yanking him up, up, and away to simulate the explosion. Things already look like they aren't going so well for Otis.

Set to Skee-Lo's iconic track "I Wish," the trailer explores other iconic moments in LaBeouf's life, such as an incident where Otis is arrested (like LaBeouf) for being particularly mouthy to a police officer following a car flip that actually ended up leaving the actor's left hand with permanent damage. While Hedges does an excellent job portraying a young LaBeouf, the actor himself actually takes on the role of his own ex-rodeo clown and felon father in the clip, which is a bit of surrealism that has to be seen to be believed.

FKA twigs also makes an appearance in the film, who plays Otis's neighbor and kindred soul to the troubled actor as he works to eventually find reconciliation with his father and learns to come to terms with his sometimes-ailing mental health.

Honey Boy looks simultaneously painful and therapeutic for LaBeouf, and if this first clip is anything to go by, it's going to be a unique watch. If nothing else, it may totally change the way you view your favorite Even Stevens cast member. It's set to debut in theaters on November 8, so now may be a good time to start working your way through his back-catalogue of films to get in the right mindset.