The Addams Family Transforms Finn Wolfhard Into Creepy, Animated Pugsley

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Neat. Sweet. Petite. These things basically describe everything the Addams Family isn't, especially in the latest footage of the upcoming animated movie. Universal's reboot of the classic show is here, and our first full-length look at the kooky family is giving us everything.

The Addams Family's cast is practically teeming with A-list talent, with Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard taking on the role of the devious little brother Pugsley, Chloë Grace Moretz voicing goth sis Wednesday, and Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac taking on doting parents Morticia and Gomez Addams.

But the awesomeness doesn't stop there. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, and the legendary Bette Midler has been tapped as Grandmama. Meanwhile, Allison Janney will be lending her vocal talents to antagonist (and reality TV producer) Margaux Needler. This lovable group of weirdos has quite the cast to bring them to life, that's for sure.

The movie looks like a more modern update to the family's escapades, but some things never change. Wednesday is still as charmingly gloomy as ever, but she's made friends with an unlikely companion named Parker (Elsie Fisher). Unfortunately, Margaux happens to be Parker's mom, and she doesn't like what the Addams are "doing" to her daughter. You can see where this is going, right?

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

This may be a much different vision than what Addams Family diehards may be used to (and maybe it really should have been a live-action version instead), but you've got to love the It reference when Wednesday shows up with a red balloon. It's a nice throwback for Finn Wolfhard, who appeared in the first chapter as well as the new installment releasing soon.

The movie will be sauntering to theaters just in time for Halloween on October 11. Meanwhile, you've still got a few classic Addams Family movies to watch to get prepped for this new vision of the crew.