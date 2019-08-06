Björk Tattoos Alien Life Into Your Brain With Endlessly Haunting 'Losss' Video

(Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Björk practically dares you to make sense of her wondrous and frightfully strange artistry. She's released a video for "Losss" from her 2017 album, Utopia. Designed for the multiple screen viewing of her Cornucopia theatrical live show, "Losss" is alien, alarming, symbiotic, skin-raising, creepy-crawly, trypophobic, and, above all things, stunning. It's a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience that exists on the fringes of reality and is hard to imagine that it takes place on this planet, let alone in the solar system.

It's hard to describe "Losss" with words. There's a darkness to it, somewhere between peaceful and nightmarish. Perhaps it's on the bottom of the seafloor that remains undiscovered in some places, home to another world of life that isn't meant to be seen by mortal eyes. Its piercing timbre melts into your ears as what we see onscreen crawls onto our skin. Two identical, symbiotic, otherworldly creatures push and pull in a tangle of each other's strings, their faces mutating in bubbling white and red puffs. It's disgusting but addictive and haunting to watch.

These faces change, but the words coming out do not. They're singing "Losss"'s soothing chants while nearly kissing each other. These faces grow fur on them and expand into vaguely human faces, before turning into wolven fur and pearls. They morph again into a mouth that looks like a cross between a butterfly and a fish. Eventually, the two creatures return to the initial forms that they took and float around each other before coming together for eternity.

In the bio for the video on YouTube, Björk elaborated on what the video about, but she didn't give any specifics as to what it means: "We based it on the conversations between our inner optimist and pessimist, when I recorded this I tried to sing in a deeper tone for one of them and if you listen on headphones it will match the imagery."

Watch the peculiar, mind-boggling, and simply indescribable video for "Losss" up above.