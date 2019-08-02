Tove Lo's 'Bad As The Boys' Is A Summer Heartbreak Anthem For Anyone

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Tove Lo returned with the altruistic bop "Glad He's Gone," a slice of partially cloudy sunshine that found her comforting a friend in the wake of a breakup. It was our first taste of her upcoming new album, Sunshine Kitty. Based on its floating guitar line and lyrical content, it seemed likely that the album would find Tove in a slightly sunnier place.

On Friday (August 2), she confirmed that with sleepy new single "Bad As the Boys," and while it's another breakup song — this time sung by Tove and guest ALMA in a first-person perspective — it retains a knowing sense that maybe this split isn't quite the end of the world.

Its title might evoke a badass empowerment gem, but on "Bad As the Boys," Tove quickly makes clear just how those four words are meant and in what context. "She's gone now / Took my heart and sunk with it / She was just as bad as the boys," she sings with ALMA sing on the chorus, revealing the source of her broken heart to be a woman — and one whose emotional cruelty was on par with that of past dudes.

Still, Tove told MTV News recently that Sunshine Kitty is "a bit happier, production wise" than her past work, which has often probed into the darker corners of sex, love, lust, and desire. Naturally, she kept a few club bangers in the mix, but Sunshine Kitty's inspiration came from a much more... enlightened place: an episode of Girls where an influencer shares her secrets for retaining a radiant complexion.

"People would ask her, 'Where do you get the glow on your face?' And she would sit and tan her vagina, so she would soak up the energy from the sun through her pussy, basically," Tove said. "I just thought that was amazing."

Check out the new "Bad As the Boys" lyric video above, then watch Tove's full interview with MTV News below.