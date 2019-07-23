Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, And More Are Saying 'AHHHHHH' After Their VMA Nominations

Getty Images

The nominations for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are here, and Ariana Grande is, once again, saying "thank u."

After racking up 10 nominations — which puts her at the top of the list, tied with fellow VMA veteran Taylor Swift — Grande took to Instagram to spread the good news. "thank u so much," she wrote alongside a photo from the Mean Girls-inspired set of her massive "thank u, next" video.

Grande wasn't the only one who basked in the glow of her VMA nods on Tuesday (July 23). Billie Eilish, who's up for nine Moon Person trophies this year, shared the announcement on her Instagram Story, captioning it with a simple but effective "YEEEEEEEEEEEE."

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers — whose "Sucker" video is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop — shared a GIF of eldest bro Kevin having his "mind blown" after seeing their four nods. The Artist of the Year nominees also tweeted a celebratory photo of champagne and balloons, captioned, "Walked into this little surprise on our first official day of #HappinessBeginsTour rehearsals!!"

Below, see more psyched reactions from this year's nominees — including Halsey, Lady Gaga, and H.E.R. — and then get voting for your faves!