Megan Thee Stallion Is 'In The Process' Of Trademarking ‘Hot Girl Summer’

(Bob Levey/Getty Images for Spotify)

Busy traveling the world? Lounging on a beach somewhere? Taking fire Instagram photos in an outfit you wouldn't normally wear? Well, according to Megan Thee Stallion, you're having a "Hot Girl Summer" — a term she coined to describe someone who's out there living their best life, loving themselves unapologetically, and getting some well-deserved vitamin D. And now, the rapper is currently in the process of getting the iconic phrase trademarked.

According to Billboard, the trademark for "Hot Girl Summer" was officially filed on July 10, the same day that she confirmed on Twitter that legally trademarking the term has been something she's been working on. "Yes mam it's been in the process," she responded to an inquiring fan.

And at this point, why shouldn't she trademark the term? After all, "Hot Girl Summer" has truly evolved from a viral meme to a straight-up lifestyle, and naturally, brands like Forever 21, Maybelline, and Wendy's have gotten in on the action.

But let's give credit where credit is due. Megan Thee Stallion invented the phrase, and if the trademark goes through, it means that fans of the rapper will likely have a lot of "Hot Girl Summer" merchandise headed their way. And new merch isn't the only thing she has planned. On July 18, the rapper confirmed that she'll be dropping a "Hot Girl Summer" anthem before the season's unfortunate, yet inevitable end.

At this point, it's unclear whether or not the rapper's request to trademark the phrase will get approved, but here's to hoping it works out better for her than it did for Cardi B. Back in May, Cardi's bid to trademark her signature catchphrase "Okurrr" got denied, which is so not "Okurrr."