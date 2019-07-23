Rolling Loud Is Hitting The Big Apple With Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, And More

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)/(Lorne Thomson/Redferns)/(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

For the first time ever, hip-hop festival Rolling Loud is coming to New York this October. It already blazed through Miami for its fifth installment earlier this year. Now, it's time to take over the Manhattan masses with some of the biggest names in hip-hop music bringing heat and warmth to the chilly New York fall. Its lineup consists of Travis Scott, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion, and so many more artists that it's impossible to say them all in the same breath. If you want to hear the pulse of hip-hop right now, this is the festival.

Rolling Loud NYC will kick off on Saturday, October 12, and wrap up on Sunday, October 13. With nearly 100 artists spread out over two days, there's just about everyone you could hope to see come together for a show – from the past and present. On October 12, Playboi Carti, Rico Nasty, and other popular artists of today will share the same stage with legends such as Fat Joe and Wu-Tang Clan. On October 13, Juice WRLD, Young Thug, Denzel Curry, and more will share the stage with legends like DMX, Pusha T, and Curren$y. The massive list of performers successfully meshes contemporary hip-hop with the powerful styles of yesterday and will be sure to deliver an interesting mix of hype and nostalgia.

Tickets for the event go on sale on July 26. In September, the Rolling Loud festival train stops in Oakland for the Rolling Loud Bay Area rendition. It will feature Lil Yachty, Tyga, Saweetie, and more.

Check out the lineup for Rolling Loud NYC up above.