Two More Halloween Movies Are Coming, And Michael Myers Is Screwed

Universal Pictures

Ready to be scared out of your wits?

The Shape, also known as Michael Myers, will be donning his grungy William Shatner mask twice more for two new Halloween movies in the next two years.

A harrowing new teaser just debuted today (July 19) teased the upcoming movies, with Curtis, John Carpenter, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green returning to fill the same roles as before. The supposedly "final" entries in the Halloween saga will be Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, releasing in October of 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Previously, 2018's Halloween reunited Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers for another terrifying installment of the legendary horror franchise. The spine-tingling return to Michael's tale was a gleefully violent ride that ended up with Michael Myers apparently out of the picture...again.

"It ain't over till the fat lady sings," wrote Curtis on Twitter as she shared the news. We couldn't have asked for better news this summer Friday.

As far as the rest of Laurie's family, such as Karen Nelson (Judy Greer), that has yet to be confirmed. And regrettably, there isn't a lot of information in this preliminary clip about what's going to go down with Michael Myers returning to wreak havoc on the world. Is he going to be super upset about the way he was trapped and apparently burned alive? For "good" (LOK JK)? Given how action-packed and thrilling the latest Halloween revival was, you can bet it's going to adopt more of the same adrenaline-charged scenes into the two installments. It'll be interesting to see where the story goes from there.

Mark your calendars, horror fans. Halloween Kills is set to stalk into theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends will mysteriously appear there on October 15, 2021. That way, you've got a year between them to catch your breath. Judging from the way the last movie played out, you're going to need it.