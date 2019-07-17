FaceApp Challenge: This Is What Your Favorite MTV Stars Will Look Like As Senior Citizens

It may be hard to imagine what your favorite MTV stars will look like when they're senior citizens -- you know, since it's many years from now. But thanks to the entertaining aging filter on FaceApp (and the viral #AgeChallenge), we now know. And their futures feature quite a few wrinkles and some grays.
From
Coco Snooki & JWOWW to Brody Jenner (with a special guest!), take a look at some of the priceless results below, and share your favorites in the comments!
Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D
Brody Jenner
Snooki & JWOWW
Challenge's Bananas, Cara Maria, CT, Nany, Zach and Wes
JWOWW
MTV Floribama Shore's Aimee, Candace, Codi, Gus, Jeremiah, Kirk, Kortni and Nilsa
DC Young Fly
Chico Bean