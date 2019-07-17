FaceApp Challenge: This Is What Your Favorite MTV Stars Will Look Like As Senior Citizens

It may be hard to imagine what your favorite MTV stars will look like when they're senior citizens -- you know, since it's many years from now. But thanks to the entertaining aging filter on FaceApp (and the viral #AgeChallenge), we now know. And their futures feature quite a few wrinkles and some grays.

From Coco Snooki & JWOWW to Brody Jenner (with a special guest!), take a look at some of the priceless results below, and share your favorites in the comments!