Jason Derulo And Farruko Take Over A Nightclub With Slick Dance Moves In 'Mamacita' Video

Provided

It's been nearly two weeks since "Mamacita" steamed the windows of mainstream pop's roving vehicle. The sexy jam's lip-biting lyrics from Jason Derulo and Farruko were indicative of the temptations of lust in both English and Spanish, so sensual that it may cause fainting after a collective sigh and moan.

Now that the cooling period is over, Derulo and Farruko have come together for a smooth, bubbling sensation of a video for "Mamacita" that looks so thrilling and hot, you'll need sunblock to watch it. If you like dance routines and steamy nightclub encounters, this is the video for you.

Derulo heads out of the club at the beginning of the video before heading back into it, catching the eye of a woman. But in music videos, walking up to her and asking her for her phone number never works. So instead, Derulo breaks out into a dance routine that commands the attention of everyone in the club. He whirls around in a shiny jacket with enough pizzaz to make varsity jacket-wearing jocks shiver with fear.

His funky persona is outrageous as surrounding people join in on the fun, providing him the perfect supporting group to woo his prospective lover. He goes looking for her and finds Farruko gambling in a secret room, attempting to woo another woman through his verse. It ends with him getting the woman he wants and going in for a kiss before it cuts to black. The dance-routine method apparently works!

"Mamacita" will appear on Derulo's forthcoming album, 2Sides, set to drop sometime before the end of the year. It will feature the previously released singles, "Swalla," "If I'm Lucky," "Tiptoe," "Goodbye," and "Makeup." This album has been stewing since 2017 and it looks like it'll finally be out in the near future.

Watch the video for "Mamacita" – which also showed today on mtvU and MTV Live — up above.