Aubrey O'Day Says Don Trump Jr. Is Her 'Soulmate'

In an 'Ex on the Beach' sneak peek, the singer opens up about 45's son

Make way for "reality royalty" Aubrey O'Day ex on the beach.

In a sneak peek of the relationsh*t show's upcoming season, premiering tomorrow, the Danity Kane crooner opens about her former (and famous) loves.

"Don Trump Jr. is an ex -- he's my soulmate," the Making the Band alum reveals about President Trump's son in the video above. "After Don, I dated Pauly D," she adds, referring to the Jersey Shore star. Two notable -- and very different -- men!

http://www.mtv.com/video-clips/poajt8/ex-on-the-beach-let-the-games-begin

But back to Aubrey. What is she "attracted to physically"? And why is she proclaiming that she feels like a virgin? Watch the clip in its entirety -- plus meet more of the singles! And do not miss the Season 3 premiere of Ex on the Beach tomorrow at 8/7c.