Cardi B Wants To Interview Presidential Candidates — With Your Help

Cardi B, a self-professed politics fanatic, is looking for a change in the Oval Office, one of the Democratic kind. She's watching the party's candidates and searching for who she believes to be the most suitable applicants. To figure out who's really about what they're preaching and will beckon positive changes for the future, she believes asking the right questions will do the trick. And to that end, she's calling for fans to tell her on Instagram so that these questions can possibly get answered by the candidates themselves.

"If you was to have a chance to ask one of these Democratic candidates a question, what would that question be?" she says to the camera in a brief Instagram announcement posted late Tuesday (July 2). Cardi opens up to the world by unveiling what she would bring up. "If I was to ask my next president a question, I would like to ask: What are we going to do about police brutality? It seems like it keeps on happening every single day and they are getting away with it. I would like to see a change. I would like to know if our next president even cares because it seems like the one we have right now doesn't." She then asks her fans to post questions below and that she is "going to try and get those questions answered."

The Democratic candidates faced off last month at the Democratic primary debate nights where they discussed racial inequality, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. The fierce discussions were made personal with introspective anecdotes about the candidates' own experiences and those that they've been exposed to as politicians in their own rights.

