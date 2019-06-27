Brody Jenner And AHZ Throw A Mayhem-Filled House Party In 'Bad Decisions' Video

YouTube

You can't escape Brody Jenner this week. Just days after The Hills: New Beginnings made its long-awaited debut, the reality star's band, AHZ, has released the video for the raucous summer anthem "Bad Decisions."

The rowdy, glitchy clip begins with the four band members — Jenner, Adam O'Rourke, Savi, and Loren — eating radioactive apples and wilding out at a house party that puts any bougie Hills soiree to shame. The bass-heavy song's repeated hook — "I know we won't listen / We're so good at making bad decisions" — becomes a mantra of sorts as one guy launches himself into the pool from a rooftop, and singer O'Rourke gets tattooed in a bathtub.

Describing the concept of the video, O'Rourke told MTV News, "We wanted to play off of the metaphor of the 'poison apple.' We love the mythology behind something so innocent becoming so unvirtuous. ... We wanted to shamelessly celebrate the fact that sometimes our worst decisions result in our fondest memories." Check out the video — which also showed today on mtvU and MTV Live — below.

Turns out, the craziness we see onscreen was only the tip of the iceberg for AHZ. O'Rourke described the shoot as "pretty much mayhem," explaining, "We showed up to the location and the keys were not left in the lockbox so we had to break a window to get in. One of our friends overshot the pool jump and missed cracking his head by inches, but he managed to send a splash so large and far that it broke the camera. What started out as a modest party scene for our live performance grew into a legit party that lasted two days and got us banned [from] Airbnb."

Even more crazy, Jenner barely made it to the shoot in the first place after he injured himself while surfing earlier that day. "He powered through like a champ," his bandmate said. "All in all, the video was about what you would expect for a song called 'Bad Decisions.'"