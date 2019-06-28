Bop Shop: Songs From Freddie Gibbs And Madlib, Mark Ronson And Angel Olsen, And More

Nessly: "Ball on You"

You may have seen two viral, slightly absurd videos of Nessly, a mobile recording artist who carries his equipment on the road with him. In the first, he's whispering in a quiet airport, registering some smooth vocals while people around him wait for a flight. In the second, he's in front of the Eiffel Tower, influenced by the sights and sounds. Both clips make one thing clear: This guy likes to do things his way when he wants because he can.

Nessly's new mixtape, Standing on Satan's Chest, sounds like the product of these kinds of impromptu sessions. It contains a multitude of unique faces that carry his robotic voice, but each have their own distinct sonic scents. "Ball on You" is one of its strongest, sampling Jim Jones's 2006 hit "We Fly High" in its conquest to explain celebrating without a lover who switched up. Nessly is understandably angry, which makes "Ball on You" a sensual success. Repurposing anger has never sounded so... svelte. –Trey Alston