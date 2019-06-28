Bop Shop: Songs From Freddie Gibbs And Madlib, Mark Ronson And Angel Olsen, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib ft. Anderson Paak: "Giannis"
In honor of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo winning his first (and hopefully not last) NBA MVP award, I'm spinning the latest track from Freddie Gibbs, Madlib and Anderson .Paak that gives the Greek Freak his first proper hip-hop shoutout. In a clever homage to some lyrics on Lil Wayne's "6 Foot 7 Foot," Gibbs raps, "Real Gs move in silence like Giannis / My Greek Freak, we did a ménage with a friend in St. Thomas." It's not only a fitting tribute, but also a helpful primer on how to pronounce Giannis's name. ("Yonnis," in case you're wondering.) Freddie Gibbs's and Madlib's new album Bandana drops today. —Bob Marshall
Naaz: "TAPED"
This one's for the introverts in need of some musical emboldenment. With “TAPED,” Dutch-Kurdish singer Naaz rips the metaphorical tape from her mouth and, finally, screams out her undiluted feelings. "I know I've only existed / For 300,000 plus years / So I might not know it all," she begins on the opening lines. "But I know my way around the streets / And the things in my brain." The 21-year-old's newfound self-assuredness is contagious, and the final 30 seconds of the track are a burst of adrenaline and motivation to speak your mind. "TAPED" is the first new music from Naaz since her 2018 debut EP, and after a stellar opening run on Hayley Kiyoko's European tour earlier this year, she's keeping the momentum strong, with no tape holding her back. –Madeline Roth
Big Data ft. Joywave: "Dangerous"
I'll shout it from the rooftops forever: Joywave is the biggest band you're sleeping on right now. Daniel Armbruster's vocals are always on point, no matter the project, and this 2014 collaboration with electronic music project Big Data oozes style out of every pore. Its lanky beat and hook are immediately catchy, worming their way into your brain and setting up shop there. "I bet you didn't know someone could love you this much," Armbruster croons. Though the song is about our futile attempts to stay private on the internet, it's the romantic in me that likes to interpolate it as a "dangerous" kind of love from the person in my life who can't get enough of me... like I can't get enough of Joywave. –Brittany Vincent
Nessly: "Ball on You"
You may have seen two viral, slightly absurd videos of Nessly, a mobile recording artist who carries his equipment on the road with him. In the first, he's whispering in a quiet airport, registering some smooth vocals while people around him wait for a flight. In the second, he's in front of the Eiffel Tower, influenced by the sights and sounds. Both clips make one thing clear: This guy likes to do things his way when he wants because he can.
Nessly's new mixtape, Standing on Satan's Chest, sounds like the product of these kinds of impromptu sessions. It contains a multitude of unique faces that carry his robotic voice, but each have their own distinct sonic scents. "Ball on You" is one of its strongest, sampling Jim Jones's 2006 hit "We Fly High" in its conquest to explain celebrating without a lover who switched up. Nessly is understandably angry, which makes "Ball on You" a sensual success. Repurposing anger has never sounded so... svelte. –Trey Alston
Mark Ronson ft. Angel Olsen: "True Blue"
Shortly after it emerges from a technicolor suite of YEBBA-led melancholic bangers, Mark Ronson's star-packed Late Night Feelings album pulls a neat trick — it finds the dazzle in someone's eyes. Or rather, Ronson recruits Angel Olsen to relay that starry sensation for us. Because her voice is a smoke machine, oozing plumes of longing into a tinsel-covered room, the only sensible thing to do is find your feelings and hold on, else you get lost in the fog. "I love the way you read my eyes," she breathes over a disco beat that grows more cyclonic with each revolution. The lights may have gone out, but there's still plenty of dancing to do. —Patrick Hosken