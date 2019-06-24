Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

CNCO Tell Us Why New Song 'De Cero' Is Like A Sequel To 'Pretend'

'I feel like some of us could relate, you know?'

CNCO's latest single, "De Cero," is about wanting to start over with someone you love. "De cero empezamos / Otro chance nos damos tú y yo," the five guys — Christopher, Richard, Joel, Erick, and Zabdiel — implore on the chorus, asking to start from scratch after they presumably messed things up. The video, which dropped today (June 24), plays up that angle: Zabdiel is literally behind bars, while Joel mopes over a handwritten letter sealed with a kiss.

It's fitting, then, that CNCO — the MTV Push artist for the month of June — consider it to be a spiritual sequel of sorts to their song "Pretend."

"I feel like some of us could relate, you know?" Richard tells MTV. "It actually sounds like a follow-up [to] 'Pretend.' It's like, I cheated on you, I'm sorry — let's just start from zero."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp7JJb-izHs

Musically, the song was a chance for the group to showcase its members' unique vocal talents and diverse backgrounds. "It's the vibe that we like a lot because it's reggaeton, but we can also have those melodies that define us as a band," Zabdiel said.

Learn more about CNCO's "De Cero" in the video interview above, then check out the song's new music video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maHEmS0GPlU