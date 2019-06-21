We Don't Deserve Rihanna Day Drinking With Seth Meyers

NBC Universal

Seth Meyers, noted Rihanna superfan, became one of the luckiest members of the entire Rihana Navy on the latest episode of his late night talk show.

We first heard earlier this week that Rih would be appearing alongside Seth Meyers on his show, but with our fave being the way she is, it would instead be just as spicy as Rih herself. The mega-star took to a segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers in which the two hung out together, got an abundance of day drinking in, and it was too fantastic for this world. Honestly, we don't deserve it.

It all starts out innocently enough. The pair get started by taking shots (Rihanna knows the perfect shot etiquette) and then it's time to throw back some beers. Then, Seth shows off his prowess as a mixologist by making some Rihanna-themed drinks. The pair down conceptions like "Under My Umbrella" and "Diamonds in the Rye," but Rihanna wasn't really into the "We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place" cocktail, which placed a snack cake in a glass with Veuve Cliquot champagne.

"You want me to drink this?!" she asked incredulously.

The pair then got into some other hilarious hijinks, including Rihanna trying out some Fenny-Inspired looks on the host, as well as singing some karaoke while totally hammered. The end result? Well, just look at the photo Rihanna took of Seth near the end of their adventure.

"Tonight it happens - DAY DRINKING WITH RIHANNA," Meyers captioned the photo. "I’d show you a picture of her but I know what you really want to see is this picture SHE took of ME at the end of the day. #LiveYourLife"

That says it all, doesn't it? Oh, to be a fly on the wall for some of the footage that didn't make it into this cut. Now, if you'll excuse us, we'll be over here trying to figure out how we can also be privileged enough to spend an afternoon drinking with Rih.