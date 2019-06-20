Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Reunite For A Hot Hotel Hookup In 'Señorita' Video

YouTube

HOT DAMN, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes! Nearly four years after braving the harsh elements for their moody "I Know What You Did Last Summer" video, the pair have reunited for a collab that's decidedly sunnier and way steamier. Prepare to feel all hot and bothered, because the much-teased video for "Señorita" has arrived, just in time for the first official day of summer.

In the Dave Meyers-directed video, Mendes is a motorcycle-riding, guitar-playing heartthrob who only has eyes for the gorgeous waitress at a roadside diner (that'd be Cabello, obviously). We watch as they flirtatiously lock eyes at an outdoor dance party, where Mendes sings about drinking tequila sunrises on a sweaty Miami night. Eventually, they bring the party back to their hotel room, and that's where things get physical.

"I love it when you call me señorita / I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya / But every touch is ooh la la la," they sing on the breezy hook, while letting their chemistry shine onscreen. "Ooh, I should be running / Ooh, you keep me coming for ya."

Though the video ends with Cabello and Mendes in separate places (guess this was just a summer fling), they couldn't be closer friends in real life. The two have been lovingly teasing their new collab all week long, which marks their second official team-up — and hopefully not their last.

But whether separately or together, you can count on hearing more from these two soon — Cabello is hard at work on her sophomore album, while Mendes recently launched what may be a new era with "If I Can't Have You." This summer, though, it's all about "Señorita."