Everyone knows the MTV Movie & TV Awards were great (facts are facts), but in case you missed it, there was an epic battle taking place while the Golden Popcorn trophies found cozy new homes.

That's right — for Movie & TV Awards Game Night unlocked by SIMPLE Mobile, a fierce lineup of competitors including Vena E (Wild N Out), Angelina Pivarnick (Jersey Shore) and Jenna Compono (The Challenge) were put to the test to prove how much they know about movies and TV.

The competition was hosted by Timothy DeLaGhetto, joined by his Basic To Bougie co-star Darren "Big Baby" Brand as honorable sidekick and resident trivia expert (who definitely came through with the high jinks).

During each commercial break, Vena, Angelina, and Jenna were given a new challenge to earn points. Sometimes it was easy enough — answer a trivia question about a moment they literally just watched from the Movie & TV Awards. But other challenges weren't so simple — like sticking their hands in a covered box to guess what movie prop was inside, or an actual math equation?! (Hard pass.)

So which of these contestants walked away from Game Night with the championship trophy? Check out these highlights and see for yourself!

