Taylor Swift Explains Why She And Katy Perry Squashed Their Beef

Getty Images

For a while, it felt like this day may never come, but Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's feuds officially over.

Though inklings that their messy rivalry was on its way to a close had been rumored here and there, it wasn't until the official debut of Taylor's new "You Need To Calm Down" video that it appeared the fighting was, at long last, over.

During interviews with Capital FM and BBC Radio 1, Swift offered up some details on how the pair navigated peace talks, because of course we all want to know what went down.

"She and I have been on good terms for a while," Swift told Capital FM on Monday (June 17). "She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to my tour when it started a while ago. From that point on, we've been on good terms. Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things." It was that simple, and that simplicity is actually so beautiful and positive it makes our hearts positively swell.

"Something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us, and we've been fine for a while," Swift said of the pair's newly-mended relationship. But even when they had agreed that they were on good terms once more, they weren't sure about telling the public about it until everything was absolutely "solid."

"We'd grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other," Swift noted, also touching on how the idea for her and Perry to dress up as a burger and fries for the new music video. Following Perry dressing up as the Jeremy Scott burger at the 2019 Met Gala, Swift found the whole outfit "very punk." After she floated the idea to do it for her music video past Perry, the pop star said she would "love" for the pair to be a "symbol of redemption and forgiveness."

"I was like, 'Can we do a burger and fries as a metaphor for two people that belong together?'" said Swift. And the rest, as they say, is history. We're so ready for the Taylor and Katy friendship era to begin.