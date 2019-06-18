Watch Harry Styles Get Hit Right In The 1D With A Dodgeball

YouTube/CBS

Harry Styles released his debut (and to date, only) album a little over two years ago. Then, he popped up in the Oscar-nominated Dunkirk, went on tour with Kacey Musgraves and MUNA (and more), and released some great music videos. We haven't heard or seen much from him in 2019 though, apart from a quick appearance at the Met Gala where he rocked a sheer blouse — until now. Thank his old pal James Corden for bringing him back into your life.

On Monday night (June 18), Harry stopped by The Late Late Show in a pre-taped segment where he played dodgeball alongside fellow Brits Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Game of Thrones's John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), as well as non-Brit Reggie Watts. The opposing all-American team included Mila Kunis, Melissa McCarthy, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, Lena Waithe — oh, and Michelle Obama.

I'll say up front that there's an ungainly amount of buildup before we actually see the first ball thrown. But when the game begins (around 6:15 in the video above), it's good. Waithe snipes Watts. Janney gets plugged by a direct shot. And then Michelle Obama absolutely obliterates Harry Styles's groin with a dodgeball. It's a verifiably historic moment — Harry getting thumped right in his 1D, as the play-by-play announcer so eloquently puts it — for the U.S. and a crushing defeat for pretty much everyone else. You really do hate to see it.

I won't spoil the outcome, but the whole affair has some "Kiwi" video vibes, the visual where Harry officiated a very posh food fight between children in a floral suit. Except this time, everyone is very famous — and Harry gets hit in the groin with a dodgeball. (He seems fine, by the way.)

Watch all the madness go down in the video above.