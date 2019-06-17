2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

And the Golden Popcorn goes to...

They say it's an honor just to be nominated — but who doesn't want the sweet, buttery satisfaction of receiving a Golden Popcorn for their hard work?

At this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards the competition is stiff; fictional heavyweights like the Avengers are going head to head with real-life hero Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, while charismatic newcomers Mj Rodriquez, Noah Centineo, and Haley Lu Richardson vie for the opportunity to be crowned as 2019's Breakthrough Performance. There can be only one winner — except for Best Kiss, in which there are two — and lucky for you, we've rounded up this year's Golden Popcorn recipients in one convenient place.

Here's the full list of winners, from heroes to villains to memes and everything in between:

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

BEST SHOW

WINNER: Game of Thrones

Big Mouth

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) — A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — The Handmaid’s Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — Jane the Virgin

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST HERO

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN

WINNER: Josh Brolin (Thanos) — Avengers: Endgame

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — The Handmaid’s Tale

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — You

BEST KISS

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — Venom

REALITY ROYALTY

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

Daniel Levy (David Rose) — Schitt’s Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

BEST FIGHT

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL-LIFE HERO

WINNER: Ruth Bader Ginsburg — RBG

Alex Honnold — Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby — Nanette

Roman Reigns — WWE SmackDown

Serena Williams — Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

Alex Wolff (Peter) — Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — Halloween

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — The Haunting of Hill House

BEST DOCUMENTARY

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

BEST HOST

Gayle King — CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon — Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah — The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — Ray J’s Hat

RBG — The Notorious RBG

RuPaul’s Drag Race — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor — Colton Underwood jumps the fence

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

WINNER: A Star Is Born, "Shallow"

Bohemian Rhapsody, "Live Aid Concert"

Captain Marvel, "Just A Girl"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, "Masquerade"

On My Block, "Look At That Butt"

Riverdale, "Seventeen"

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"

The Umbrella Academy, "I Think We're Alone Now"