Sneak Peek: Here's The Beginning Of The Brand-New Hills

The last image of The Hills featured Brody standing in front of what appeared to be the Hollywood sign -- until a screen pulled back to reveal he was standing on a studio lot in the middle of the mecca for the entertainment business. That's showbiz?

But now we know this concluding scene was just the start -- and it all begins again. Before the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings TONIGHT, we can unveil the introductory moments of the debut, as the Angelenos face past mistakes and strive to regain the fame and relevance they once had.

So what are the very first words uttered during the reboot -- and who has the honor of stating them?

"I love this city, but sometimes it doesn't love me," Audrina -- who appeared throughout the series' original run -- declares as she readies herself in a sleek silver metallic dress and put on an earring. And that's only the beginning of the action -- for Audrina and the rest of the Tinseltown group.

How are Spencer and Heidi embracing their fresh start courtesy of the show? And what does Stephanie have to say about returning to her LA roots? Why is Brody venting to Frankie? And about who? Check out the brief -- but juicy -- clip, and be sure to watch the entire Hills: New Beginnings episode on Monday at 10/9c!