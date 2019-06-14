Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo's New Part-Time Job Is Another Netflix Series

Getty Images

By Lauren Rearick

The third season of Stranger Things hasn’t even arrived in our Netflix queues yet, but luckily, fans of the sci-fi series will get to enjoy a little more screen time with one of the show’s lead actors. The streaming service announced the launch of its own hidden camera prank show, and Gaten Matarazzo, 16, was selected as host.

Gaten, who Stranger Things fans know as Dustin, will guide viewers through Prank Encounters, a show centered on a pair of strangers that “think they’re starting their first day at a new job. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares,” Entertainment Weekly reports. The teen will also serve as executive producer of the series.

Prank Encounters is scheduled to debut later this year with an eight-episode run. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and see whether any of his Stranger Things costars make a guest appearance on the series (fingers crossed for Joe Kerry), but Gaten is already prepared, sharing a behind the scenes picture on his Instagram. “Who is ready for my new show with @netflix,” he wrote. “So excited for you to see Prank Encounters.”

Along with his upcoming duties as a television host, Gaten is touring the United States in a band with his sister, and he’s preparing for a role in the Hollywood Bowl’s musical production of Into the Wild, Deadline reports.

The rest of his Stranger Things cast members have also been keeping busy ahead of the show’s July 4 return. Finn Wolfhard was selected as the face of a new Saint Laurent campaign ahead of the fall release of his film The Goldfinch, Millie Bobby Brown was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and Caleb McLaughlin teamed up with Planet Fitness to encourage teenagers to workout. Meanwhile, Joe Keery continues to have the world’s greatest hair, and was cast in the film Free Guy, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer.