Monsta X Ask 'Who Do U Love?' On Sleek, Sensual New Track

Starship Entertainment

Who do you love? It's the titular question at the heart of Monsta X's latest single, featuring rapper French Montana. It's also a question that I've been contemplating since my first listen of the bouncy English-language track. I, for one, love whoever is responsible for its hypnotic hook. And whoever allowed rapper-turned-vocalist Jooheon to go off like that in the studio.

With its thumping bass line and smooth vocals, "Who Do U Love?" (out now) is the kind of sleek, sensual dancefloor track we've come to expect from the Korean septet, proving that Monsta X can seduce you in every language. "Who do you love? / Is it him or me? / 'Cause I can’t take the pressure anymore," the group sing on the moody pop track.

"Who Do U Love?" is Monsta X's first single since the group signed with Epic Records last month, and it's a smart play for U.S. radio — the last frontier for Korean artists with global ambitions. And Monsta X are already ahead of the curve. They collaborated with superstar producer Steve Aoki on the funky deep house track "Play It Cool" earlier this year — a song that was also re-released in English — and were the first K-pop act to join iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball tour in the States. And they'll be back later this summer for the U.S. leg of their We Are Here world tour.

Now, the group can add yet another milestone to their list: their North American television debut. Monsta X will perform "Who Do U Love?" in all of its soulful glory on Good Morning America on August 1.

For members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M, this is a major opportunity — to not only demonstrate their individual charms and powerful performance skills, but to also show just how uniquely poised Monsta X is for U.S. domination. They've got the hunger and the talent, and now they've finally got the song. Let's hope America's listening.