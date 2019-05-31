Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

The Canadian queen on making It to the grand finale, and if she’s performed any Celine Dion since Snatch Game

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Interview: Brooke Lynn Hytes: 'My Down Moments On The Show Were Some Of My Best Moments'

By Christopher Rudolph

For most of Season 11 Brooke Lynn Hytes was on point — literally. The Canadian queen showed off her ballet moves, and danced her way to RuPaul’s Drag Race grand finale, ultimately coming in second place to Yvie Oddly.

MTV News spoke with Brooke Lynn about her gag-worthy wig reveals, leaving her Nashville home, and if she still has Celine Dion PTSD from her Snatch Game performance.

MTV News: Hey Brooke Lynn! How are you feeling today?

Brooke Lynn Hytes: I’m good! I’m a little tired, but I’m taking some time. How are you?

MTV News: I’m good, talking to you girls from the top four. I was just re-watching your classic wig reveal that you then brought to the Drag Race stage. It’s just so good. Is that at Play [in Nashville]?

Hytes: Yes, it’s originally from Play.

MTV News: Did you know you were going to bring that reveal to the Drag Race stage?

Hytes: Well, as soon as we got kind of the list of runways, I knew I wanted to bring that to one of the runways. That was always kind of in my back pocket, the wig reveal.

MTV News: I love going to Play whenever I’m in Nashville. Are you taking a leave of absence from Play?

Hytes: I don’t actually work there anymore. I resigned back in February. When the show was announced, I decided that I just didn’t want to be on cast there. I love Play. I worked there for years, and they treated me so well there. I was just ready to move on, get out of Nashville, and try new things. I wanted to end that with them on a good note, too, and kind of move on. But I’m very excited to be back performing there on June 14 — it’ll be so good.

MTV News: Your lip sync to “Sorry Not Sorry” was just so good. Did you realize you were killing it in the moment?

Hytes: Thank you! Yeah, it was so fun. I was never anxious in any of those lip syncs, honestly. Every time, I just really enjoyed myself. I was never nervous; I was never scared. I was just — that’s what I love to do most in drag, is to perform. So I was just having a good time.

MTV News: What was it like watching the finale last night?

Hytes: It was great. I wasn’t nervous or anything. I mean, I really enjoyed myself at the finale. I thought I did a really good job. I remember after we finished taping it, I was just happy and really content with how everything went down. I made it to the top two, which is all I can really ask for. It was just exciting. So, yeah. It was good. It was fun watching it. It was weird — none of us were nervous. We were all really chill watching it. Everyone else was more nervous than we were!

MTV News: When you were going to the top four, did you get any advice from past queens?

Hytes: No, not really. I was going in there to do the best I could do. I wanted to have a good time, which I did. At that point [in the show], we’re all kind of in the game. We’re all equal players at that point, and we’re all winners in our own rights. Everyone’s lives are changed for the better by Drag Race. I have no regrets about what I did.

MTV News: You won the first challenge of the season. Did that make you nervous at all?

Hytes: No. I think it’s important for people to see every side of you. So they saw the good sides; they saw the bad sides. They saw my ups; they saw my downs. That makes you human. It makes you likeable. That makes you relatable. You can’t relate to someone who’s perfect all the time. So I wasn’t worried about having down moments. And in the end, some of my down moments on the show were some of my best moments. Life isn’t flat. It’s all valleys and peaks.

MTV News: Do you remember your worst day on Drag Race?

Hytes: My worst day for me was definitely the Snatch Game day. That was rough. That wasn’t a fun day for me. Everything else was fun for me, though.

MTV News: Have you performed any Celine since then, or do you have PTSD?

Hytes: Oh, I perform to Celine all the time. It’s not about that. I don’t care about that. I think people get confused with performing [a celebrity] and impersonating them. I don’t impersonate Celine, but I perform her songs all the time. I have no problem doing that. But since the show, I haven’t really performed a lot of Celine Dion. You know, just because. [Laughs]

MTV News: What’s your favorite Celine Dion song?

Hytes: Good question! Probably “My Heart Will Go On” or “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

MTV News: So, you’re currently on the Season 11 tour. You made it to the top two. What’s coming up next?

Hytes: Well, I have some projects coming up right now that I can’t really talk about yet because we’re in contracts for them. It’s all kind of hush-hush. But I’m working on some very exciting projects. So I have that, and I’m on the road from now until December. I doubt I’ll have time for much of anything [until then.] Doing the two gigs, traveling around — I’m going all over the world, kind of doing a bit of a world tour right now. And I’m also working on putting together a one-woman show that I can start performing next summer in P-Town or something like that. I also want to get into modeling and hopefully some runway fashion stuff. I’m very booked and blessed! [Laughs]

MTV News: What advice would you give to future queens thinking of applying to be on the show?

Hytes: I say do it! It changes your life, really. It opens up so many doors. Your world explodes; all of these things are sort of opened up to you. My advice is to just sort of, while you’re getting ready for the show, prepare, prepare, prepare. Bring your very best version of yourself. Know who you are, and don’t be afraid to show that person. Don’t be afraid to mess up and show every side of you. Like, people want to get to know the real you. They want to watch a real person, and they can tell if you’re being fake.