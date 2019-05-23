Young Thug, J. Cole, And Travis Scott Deliver A 'Summer Anthem' With 'The London'

Getty Images

Surprise! Young Thug, J. Cole, and Travis Scott have kicked off New Music Friday a few hours early with the release of "The London."

The triple-threat collaboration was actually teased at Miami's Rolling Loud festival earlier this month, where attendees spotted flyers promising a "summer anthem" on the way. "The London," named after the luxury hotel chain, delivers on that promise with a scorching opening verse from Cole. Thugger, meanwhile, comes through with his signature squeaky bars, and La Flame handles the Auto-Tuned hook, singing, "Meet me at The London / If you find time we can run one / Talk about some things we can undo / You just send the pin, I could find you." T-Minus, who produced Cole's "Middle Child," also put his touch on the track.

"The London" comes after Young Thug's nearly 12-hour YouTube live stream this week called "Meet Me at the London," where he revealed the track's artwork. The single is rumored to be the first taste of Thug's upcoming album GØŁDMØÜFDÖG, which Cole is reportedly executive producing, after the two hit the road together on last year's KOD Tour. Some type of countdown, presumably for the project's release, can be found here.