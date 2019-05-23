The guys are about to follow in their 'MTV Floribama Shore' cohorts' footsteps

How Far Is Tattoo Far Sneak Peek: What Do Codi And Kirk Really Think Of Nilsa And Aimee's Ink?

Nilsa and Aimee went tattoo far with Princess Goddess Mermaid- and Nilly the Squid-inspired ink. Now, their fellow MTV Floribama Shore cohorts Cody and Kirk are about to follow in Nilmee's footsteps. This is not "puke and rally time..."

In a sneak peek of the upcoming How Far is Tattoo Far? season premiere, airing tonight, the Southerners are about to create some "random a** tattoos" for each other. But first, they tell hosts Nico Tortorella and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi that the BFFs opted for "basic bitch sh*t."

"They made Floribama Shore look like some p**sy a** bitches, and we ain't that," Codi proclaims in the video above. Adds Kirk: "That's why we're here."

Uh-oh, hope the gals don't get upset and have a fight at Donovan's...

Back to the guys: What do they have in store for each other? And how do Nico and Snooki react to the designs? Watch the clip to see it all unfold -- and do not miss the Floribama Shore guys on How Far is Tattoo Far? tonight at 9/8c.