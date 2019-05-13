Robert Downey Jr. Shares An Emotional Avengers: Endgame Behind-The-Scenes Moment

Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. knows just how to tug on fans' heartstrings when it comes to social media posts.

The Avengers: Endgame star is back with another Instagram clip that's no doubt going to bring a tear to many Tony Stark and Peter Parker fans' eyes.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Downey Jr. took to Instagram to share behind the scenes footage of Parker and Stark's heartbreaking reunion near the end of Avengers: Endgame, shedding some light on how the touching moment came together.

"Stark and Parker reunited... #Spidey senses tell me a few of you were hoping for this moment..." Downey Jr. captioned his post.

The final hour of Endgame is an assault on the senses in several ways – sure, it's action-packed and all, but it's also rife with some of the most emotional content you've ever seen in a Marvel movie. One of the most exciting and undoubtedly tearjerking scenes of the entire movie is when everyone dusted by the nefarious Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War is brought back to life for a final brawl with the universe's biggest bully.

During the battle, we get to see a particularly exciting reunion: that of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Tom Holland's Peter Parker. But not long after seeing the two back together again, Stark fell following the the big battle with Thanos – and now he's one of the heroes we won't see again in the foreseeable future.

So of course this reunion is one that makes fans get more than a little weepy. And Downey Jr. knows exactly what he's doing when he posts these tributes. We're not happy about Stark being killed off, but at least we have his spirit living on in Downey Jr.'s social media posts – and we know this probably won't be the last one, so we've got all our tissues at the ready.