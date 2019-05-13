Double Shot Sneak Peek: Angelina Arrives -- And Wants To 'Snatch Vinny Right Up'

Angelina and Vinny have a complicated history (hookups and blowups and everything in between) -- and now the Staten Islanders are reuniting to help the latter with his attempt at A Double Shot at Love.

In a sneak peek of this week's episode, DJ Pauly D and Vinny welcome their Jersey Shore roomie to the dating show for a big surprise. Why, you ask? "Um HELLO?"

"These girls might be a little bit intimidated by Angelina because Angelina is so close to the both of us," Pauly reveals in the clip below. "If you can handle Angelina, you can handle the real world."

But why is Angelina telling Vinny she would "snatch him right up"? And how does he react to this...compliment? Watch the entire clip, then see how she fares with the ladies this Thursday on A Double Shot at Love at 8/7c!